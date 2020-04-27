Woman reports social distancing issues on flight; airline says CDC not requiring masks

American Airlines plans to suspend 80 percent of its flight capacity in May.

(CNN Newsource) – Air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is at record lows. American Airlines suspended more than 60 percent of its flights in April, and the air carrier plans to suspend 80 percent of its flight capacity in May.

At least one person who did take a flight recently said limited flight options are leading to full flights and in some cases, not allowing for social distancing.

After more than a month of self quarantine in Brooklyn, Erin Strine flew to her hometown of Chapel Hill.

“My grandmother passed away recently and so I felt it was important to be here with my family,” she said.

She did not expect the experience she had flying from JFK to Charlotte.

“I just started to panic,” Strine said.

She posted a video to Twitter showing passengers seated next to each other, some not wearing masks.

Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life pic.twitter.com/sx5STfHKBI — erin strine (@ErinStrine) April 25, 2020

“I had people on both sides of me. Every row around me, next to me, behind me were completely full,” Strine said.

WBTV in Charlotte reached out to American Airlines asking how they are keeping passengers safe if social distancing is not always an option and masks are not required.

In a statement the airline responded in part:

“To encourage social distancing, gate agents will reassign seats to create more space between customers. Once on board- customers can move to another seat subject within their ticketed cabin -subject to availability.” American Airlines

The spokesperson did not comment on situations when it is not an option.

“They actually came over the speakers to say the flight was nearly full and that people would not be able to move seats to social distance,” Strine said.

As for masks, the airline says the CDC is not requiring them for passengers aboard flights, according to the report from WBTV.

Strine thinks that is unacceptable.

“I really felt like my life and the life of everyone around me was at risk. I just sat there silently crying into my mask because I was really overwhelmed by how unsafe I felt,” Strine said.

Strine said she will be canceling her return flight and will be driving back to Brooklyn.