Woman leads Calif. police on chase in stolen RV

(CNN) - Police in Los Angeles had their work cut out for them Tuesday.

Police say a woman stole a motor-home with dogs inside and lead police on a 35-minute chase.

The RV took sharp turns, hitting other vehicles and eventually a tree, but that still didn't stop her.

Eventually, she came to a stop after ramming into a white car.

The suspect and a dog took off on foot but were eventually caught.