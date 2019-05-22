Woman leads Calif. police on chase in stolen RV
Video shows the woman swerving in and out of traffic and hitting a tree
(CNN) - Police in Los Angeles had their work cut out for them Tuesday.
Police say a woman stole a motor-home with dogs inside and lead police on a 35-minute chase.
The RV took sharp turns, hitting other vehicles and eventually a tree, but that still didn't stop her.
Eventually, she came to a stop after ramming into a white car.
The suspect and a dog took off on foot but were eventually caught.