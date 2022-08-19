BRAINTREE, Ma. (WJW) – Police are investigating after an elderly woman drove into the second floor of a Massachusetts mall Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

When officers got there, they found a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor with the driver still sitting inside. She taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

According to investigators, the driver went in through a footbridge connected to the mall’s south parking garage. Investigators say one of the safety bollards was missing in front of the entrance and the mall sense doors opened when got close.

Police say the driver went into the mall slowly and took a left, heading about 60 feet down the main corridor before stopping.

Some planters were knocked over and the SUV had minor damage, police say.

No one was injured and no charges have been filed in the incident.