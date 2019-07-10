Woman accused of urinating in Florida ice cream machine

The ice cream shop owners think she did it because of an issue over parking spaces

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A Florida woman was arrested Monday and charged with tampering with food. She’s accused of urinating in an ice cream machine.

Paul Chiulli and his wife, Beth, are devastated. They own Lu Lu’s Ice Cream Shop.

“Stuff like this can ruin our business and can ruin your life,” Paul said.

Their shop was the target of vandalism gross enough to make your stomach turn.

“It just breaks my heart,” Beth said.

According to Indian Shores police, Jung Soon Wypcha — who owns Indian Shores Food Market next door — used a shared bathroom to access the ice cream shop on five occasions in June.

Arrest reports say she stuck her fingers into the ice cream containers, picked her nose and put her fingers into the ice cream.

On one occasion, police say she even urinated in an ice cream churning machine.

Indian Shores police say all of it was caught on surveillance video.

Paul says it caused more than $2,000 in damage and the shop was forced to close for a day to clean.

“We take this business very seriously and I know when something has been tampered with.”

The owners of the ice cream shop say they think Wypcha targeted them because of an issue over parking spots in the lot they share.

“We didn’t even know she was mad but I’m guessing it’s from the parking and us being popular,” Paul said.

Lu Lu’s was forced to throw everything out and start over.

“That’s a shame because they’re very nice people,” said Daniel Bozarth, a customer.

Paul says they’re extremely upset but won’t let this ruin their livelihood.

“We’re part of this community and we’re going to stay and be part of this community.”

He says they threw out all of the frozen treats in the store and restocked with fresh products.

They hope to reopen the store on Wednesday.