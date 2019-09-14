Woman accused of throwing liquid from menstrual cup on California Senate during anti-vaxx protests

Witnesses say the woman shouted something about dead babies before tossing the liquid onto the Senate floor

(CNN) – The California Senate chambers were closed for hours after a red liquid was thrown from the upstairs gallery.

One senator posting a picture on Twitter showing the liquid was thrown from a menstrual cup.

Dozens of anti-vaxxers had gathered outside the capital for a vigil, many saying they did not support the action taken inside the Senate.

“Absolutely deplorable, is disgusting. Nobody here would condone that. All of our activities here this week have been peaceful. Even the parents that were arrested earlier in the week. It was very peaceful. It was trying to get the attention of the governor,” said Sandy, a protester.

After several hours, senators reconvened in a different committee room for the final hours of the legislative session.

The Senate president pro-tempore called the incident a crime, thanking her colleagues for their patience before getting back to work.

“This is unusual, obviously, but I have to say how proud I am, as the president pro tem of the Senate, that we can come together and focus on the job and the work can continue to do what our constituents sent us here to do,” said Toni Atkins.