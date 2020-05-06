With factories dark, GM profit slumps 88 percent

U.S. automakers suspended production in much of the world in late March

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors’ first-quarter net income fell 88%, but it still managed to make $247 million as the coronavirus began to take hold.

U.S. automakers suspended production in much of the world in late March. That cut revenue for the quarter by 6% to $32.7 billion, which was better than expected.

The second quarter almost certainly will be worse than the first. GM has had little cash coming in ever since because automakers count revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)