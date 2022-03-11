AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and a member of his band died Thursday morning at the age of 91.

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place,” Nelson said in an Instagram post late Thursday night.

Bobbie was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. She played alongside her brother on the road for more than 50 years. It all began when Bobbie and Willie were turned on to music by their grandparents, who raised the siblings in the small town of Abbot, Texas. “My grandfather had said to me when I was learning to play the piano: You know, if you really work at this, you could earn your living playing music one day.” Bobbie said. “And I never forgot that.”

The sibling duo along with Bobbie’s husband Bud Fletcher played honky-tonks across Texas until Fletcher died in car accident. Bobbie gave up music to help provide for her three young sons. As her kids grew up, she found the love of music again playing in restaurants, clubs and bars in Austin and Nashville. “I was very happy to be able to sit down and just play from my heart and soul.,” Bobbie said.

Over the years the two continued to work together. NBC reports the siblings released albums and books. A year and a half ago, the Nelsons released a memoir about their relationship, “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band” (co-written by David Ritz), and promoted it in interviews.

“My little sister was always on the piano doing great music,” Nelson recalled on the “TODAY” show in November 2020. “I would sit there on the piano stool beside her and try to figure out what the hell she was doing. … Sister Bobbie is 10 times a better musician than I am,” he said.

Bobbie was expected to play alongside her family for a show at her brother’s ranch in Spicewood just outside of Austin on March 17.