COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The Internal Revenue Service sent letters out at the beginning of the year to families that opted-in for the advanced Child Tax Credit (advCTC) payments.

The letter instructs tax filers to be sure to use Schedule 8812 with their 2021 income tax return to claim the remaining credit.

Repayment Protection

The letter explained the reasons for not having to repay the advCTC. The payment protection is based on your 2021 modified adjusted gross income. You will not have to repay any of the AdvCTC payments for non-qualifying children in your 2021 Modified Adjusted Gross Income is under:

$60,000 if you are married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower

$50,000 if you are filing as head of household

$40,000 if you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return.

For questions about completing a Schedule 8812 click here.