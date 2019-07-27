WILD VIDEO: Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip

Some are calling it the "Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019"

Video Credit: @365inVegas / Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN Newsource) – I’m sure people in sin city are hoping what’s happening in Vegas right now will not stay in Vegas!

Dramatic video shows thousands of grasshoppers descending on the Las Vegas Strip. Some are calling it the “Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019.”

The grasshoppers have invaded the Las Vegas valley over the past week, thanks to a wet spring season in Southern Nevada.

The Pallid-winged grasshoppers are migrating in a northward direction, bringing them through the valley.

Experts say the grasshoppers are not dangerous. They do not carry diseases or bite.

According to an entomologist, they could be around for a few more weeks.