(WKBN)- Monday is the 143rd day of 2022.

In Pennsylvania, this is a time to honor Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers Neighborhood. He was a Pittsburgh native.

The tradition started in 2019. People are asked to show extra kindness, generosity and love, something Rogers did every day.

Why the 143rd Day? Rogers used 1-4-3 as another way of saying I love you, with the numbers representing the number of letters in each word.