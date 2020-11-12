Why Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

Americans come together on or around November 11 to celebrate those who have served our country in the military.

While the celebrations and parades might be on hold this year for health concerns, veterans are still honored on Veterans Day.

The holiday has been a staple of the calendar for more than a century, with the inaugural celebration coming in 1919 in the form of Armistice Day.

It was on November 11, 1919, that President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the observance of Armistice Day as the anniversary of Germany’s surrender in World War I a year prior.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of November, the 11th month, the Germans came to an armistice with the Allied Powers to surrender further attacks, effectively ending the global conflict.

The end of World War I was a well-anticipated event for much of the world. At least nine million soldiers and four million innocent civilians died in the war, which spanned from 1914 to 1919. While fighting ceased in 1918, the war officially ended in June 1919 with the Treaty of Versailles.

Americans continued to honor those who served in World War I for years to come and engraved November 11 as an official holiday in 1938.

Armistice Day switched to Veterans Day in 1954 to include honors for veterans of all wars, not just World War I.

Veterans Day was briefly moved to the fourth Monday of October starting in 1971 to ensure it would fall on a three-day weekend for employees. However, it was moved back to November 11 in 1978 where it is to this day.