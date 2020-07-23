Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

National and World

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
VIRUS OUTBREAK VIRAL QUESTIONS COINS

Credit: AP Illustration via Peter Hamlin

(AP) – Why is there a coin shortage during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because businesses have either closed or are not accepting cash.

Coins are still plentiful: In April, the U.S. Treasury estimated more than $47.8 billion were in circulation, up by more than a billion dollars compared to last year. But in recent months, people have not been spending those coins at places like laundromats, banks, restaurants, or shops because the businesses are closed, or people are not visiting them as often as they were before the pandemic. 

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award