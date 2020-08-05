‘Who’s the Boss’ reboot in the works

The reboot will take characters 30 years into the future

(WKBN) – Actor Tony Danza retweeted a post confirming that a reboot of the popular show “Who’s the Boss” is in the works.

According to CNN, the original series, which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who transitions from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower, played by Judith Light.

Alyssa Milano starred as Danza’s character’s daughter, Samantha.

The reboot will take characters 30 years into the future.