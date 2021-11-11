Who’s going back to the movies? So far, not everyone

This combination of photos shows Daniel Craig in a scene from “No Time To Die,” Adam Driver and Matt Damon in a scene from “The Last Duel.”(MGM/ 20th Century Studios via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The movies are clawing their way back in theaters, but, so far, not everyone is showing up like they used to.

While certain segments of moviegoers are closer to pre-pandemic levels, older moviegoers and family audiences have been slower to return. That’s shrunk already narrow opportunities for non-franchise films to find audiences.

Well before the pandemic, superheroes and spectacles were already a bigger and bigger slice of the box-office pie. Now, they’re closer to the whole meal.

If the trend continues, it wouldn’t be a surprise to those who have long forecasted that the theatrical movie has split into two camps: Blockbuster and boutique.