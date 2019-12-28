Whoops! UK publishes celebrity home addresses by mistake

The addresses were posted late Friday for about an hour before the mistake was discovered

LONDON (AP) – British officials have apologized after mistakenly posting the home addresses of more than 1,000 honors recipients including celebrities like Elton John.

The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating the data breach and may impose fines.

The list included Oscar-winning film directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles.

The New Year’s Honors included knighthoods.

