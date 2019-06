The Secret Service says someone jumped over a bike rack and was arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The White House was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

A post on the Secret Service’s Twitter page says a person dropped a backpack and tried to jump over a bike rack along a sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue. That person was arrested by Secret Service officers.

The Secret Service released no further details on the suspect but said officers closed the area to pedestrian traffic during the lockdown.

It was reopened after agents checked the backpack and cleared it.

