White House launches addiction treatment website

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The Trump Administration unveiled a website Wednesday that will help those suffering from addiction find treatment options.

The tool can be accessed at FindTreatment.gov. It allows Americans to find substance use treatment for themselves or others.

The website was developed through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

“When someone opens up about their struggles with addiction, it’s critical they and their loved ones have the right resources to quickly find help, and that’s exactly what this treatment locator aims to provide. Every situation is unique, and the Trump Administration continues to support people who seek substance use treatment on their journey to recovery,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

Treatment facilities can be sorted by the type of treatment they offer, including treatment for co-occurring mental illness and substance use and telemedicine care that can be accessed virtually.

The new locator also allows searches of programs based on payment option, age, languages spoken, and access to medication-assisted treatment for an opioid use disorder.

More than 13,000 state-licensed facilities are included in the treatment locator.