Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
White House briefing on coronavirus task force
Closings and delays
There are currently 152 active closings. Click for more details.

Watch live: White House briefing on coronavirus task force

National and World

Watch the briefing live on WKBN.com

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump are holding a press briefing following a meeting of the White House Task Force on coronavirus.

Watch the briefing live on WKBN.com. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Basketball Madness Contest

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.