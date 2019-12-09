White Castle recalls frozen hamburgers

To avoid becoming sick, throw these products out immediately

(WKBN) — White Castle is issuing a massive recall on certain frozen burger items.

The fast food chain is pulling items from super markets due to the possible presence of listeria.

The products affected include the following frozen items:

Six-packs of cheeseburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers

16-packs of hamburgers and cheeseburgers

The “Best By” dates are between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020.

These items were not distributed in Ohio.

To avoid becoming sick, throw these products out immediately.