LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

White Castle recalls frozen hamburgers

National and World

To avoid becoming sick, throw these products out immediately

by:

Posted: / Updated:
white castle

(WKBN) — White Castle is issuing a massive recall on certain frozen burger items.

The fast food chain is pulling items from super markets due to the possible presence of listeria.

The products affected include the following frozen items:

  • Six-packs of cheeseburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers
  • 16-packs of hamburgers and cheeseburgers

The “Best By” dates are between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020.

These items were not distributed in Ohio.

To avoid becoming sick, throw these products out immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com