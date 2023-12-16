YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas is just over a week away, and like Santa, you may be checking your to-do list — and checking it twice. Have you shipped all of your gifts for the holiday?

Unfortunately, we aren’t as lucky as Santa to have a sleigh and eight magic reindeer to deliver all our gifts. We have to rely on postal workers and delivery drivers to help us make the magic happen, and they need a bit more time than just one night.

If going through the postal service, Saturday is the final day to get those gifts shipped using Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail. This will be your cheapest option before paying extra fees. If you miss Saturday’s deadline, Monday is the final day to ship using Priority Mail and Wednesday will be the final day to use Priority Mail Express.

As for FedEx the ground service, your date has come and gone — you will need to pay a bit more now. The quickest, and most expensive, option is available until the day before Christmas Eve.

UPS ground will depend on the distance between shipping locations. Tuesday is the final day for Three-Day Select. The final day you can ship is Thursday. You can find shipping costs and drop-off locations on the UPS website.

Plenty of other retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart all offer their own deadlines as well.

Amazon will be your best bet for last-minute buys if you are a Prime user — which means some items may ship the same day or next day. Target and Walmart both recommend two-day shipping or using pick-up in-store options if available.