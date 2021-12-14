(WKBN) – You’re probably getting your milk and cookies ready for Santa, but have you ever wondered how that tradition came to be?

Well, believe it or not, the American part of the tradition dates to the 1930s, during the Great Depression.

Many parents wanted kids to show generosity and gratitude during hard times.

The British and Australian’s do it with sherry and mince pies, while Swedish kids leave rice porridge.

Americans, however, overload Saint Nick with an estimated 300-336 million cookies every holiday.