Wheeling, W. Va. native faces new charges from January 6th Insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF)- Dale “D.J.” Shalvey has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on several charges in his role during the Capitol riot on January 6.

Dale “DJ” Shalvey is now being accused of assaulting an officer during the attack.

Court documents did not reveal the name of the officer assaulted. During the incident, officials say Shalvey also took a letter meant for former Vice President Mike Pence.

He is a former Wheeling resident and West Liberty graduate.

