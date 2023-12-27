COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are open for New Year’s, while a few businesses are operating with modified hours or are closed. Find which retailers are open or closed below.

Is mail delivered on New Year’s Day?

FedEx

Offices and services are closed on New Year’s Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

United States Postal Service

The USPS recognizes New Year’s Day as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

UPS

Locations are closed New Year’s Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.

Is the library open on New Year’s Day?

Columbus Metropolitan Library branches

All locations across Columbus are closed on New Year’s Day.

Are restaurants and stores open?

Aldi

Aldi stores are operating limited hours on New Year’s Eve and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Best Buy

Many Best Buy stores will be open for holiday hours.

Big Lots

Locations are open for regular hours on New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale

The wholesale retailer is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Costco

Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.

CVS

Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Dollar General

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Dollar Tree

Stores are open for regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Dunkin’

Locations are open, but hours may vary.

Easton Town Center

Easton is open noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Family Dollar

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle and Market District locations are open with varying hours on New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day.

Kroger

Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Macy’s

Stores are open with modified hours on New Year’s Day.

Meijer

Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

McDonald’s

Locations are open with varying hours.

Michaels

Stores are open with varying hours on New Year’s Day.

Petco

Petco locations are open.

PetSmart

Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Sears

Stores are open.

Starbucks

Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Target

Locations are open on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s

Stores are open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Topgolf

Topgolf is open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopens at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Walgreens

Stores are open with varying hours.

Walmart

Most Walmart stores will be open on New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods Market