What to do if you were affected by Capital One data breach

This Monday, July 22, 2019, photo shows Capital One mailing in North Andover, Mass. Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday, July 29, 2019, it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(CNN Newsource) – Earlier this week, millions of Capital One customers were alerted to the news that their private information may have been exposed due to a data breach.

Safely securing your data online is becoming more and more difficult to do, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

This latest breach targeted around 100 million Capital One customers in the U.S. and 6 million Canada.

A 33-year-old woman from Seattle is now in custody.

Capital One said it’s unlikely the information she hacked was used for fraud. They also said no credit card numbers or log-ins were compromised.

But if you’re a Capital One customer concerned you may be affected, here’s what you should do.

First, check your email. The company notified its customers of the data breach. It will offer free credit monitoring services for those who were affected.

Check your accounts. Look at your statements for suspicious activity. If you find something odd, you should freeze your card.

“If they’ve been impacted by the data breach, if they had their information stolen or lost dollars, they should let my office know,” said Seattle Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “That helps us to look at next steps for my office to take.”

If you find suspicious activity, you can also freeze your credit. This ensures that no one will be able to take a loan in your name. It also means no one can access your credit report.

If you apply for a loan, you’ll have to unfreeze your credit.

Once you get credit monitoring, you should turn on the notifications so all activity under your ID will be sent to your inbox.