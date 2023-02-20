(WKBN) – President’s Day is celebrated on Monday, February 20, and you may be wondering what is open and closed on this day.

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed for mail delivery for the holiday until Tuesday, February 21. However, those expecting the mail through USPS’ Priority Mail Express might see mail arrive with limitations.

However, other mailing companies like Amazon, UPS and FedEx will be open, though UPS advises that some additional business days may be needed due to the post office being closed. According to FedEx, regular ground service will be available, but FedEx Express and Ground Economy will have adjusted service.

Since President’s Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve System, federal government offices as well as all state and local government offices will be closed. This includes DMV offices, court offices and city halls.

All schools are closed. Nearly all banks are closed as well.

The holiday is every third Monday in February.

The holiday is also referred to as George Washington’s birthday. It was first recognized as a holiday in 1800, the year after Washington died. This year, the holiday falls two days before his actual birthday on February 22, 1732.