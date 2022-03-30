CLEVELAND (WJW) – Actor Bruce Willis is stepping down from acting after being diagnosed with a brain disorder known as aphasia.

“My first reaction was surprise and shock given how much each one of us know Bruce Willis through his

films and movies,” said Dr. Jagan Pillai, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

The 67-year-old actor was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which his family said is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“What it means is this person has difficulty processing and understanding language because of difficulties with the brain,” said Pillai.

Doctors said Willis’ disorder draws attention to this little-known condition that has many possible causes.

The most common is stroke, sometimes a brain tumor.

“It means you can’t understand what people are saying to you or you can’t find the right words,” added Dr. Alan Lerner, a neurologist with University Hospitals.

Lerner said it is hard to know the severity because the family has not disclosed the cause of Willis’ aphasia.

Willis was in Cleveland back in 2017 while filming the movie “Acts of Violence” at the old Cleveland police station on East 21st Street and Payne.

Willis is known for his decades-long career in Hollywood as a leading man in films like Die Hard, the Sixth Sense, and Unbreakable.

While there is no cure, doctors said people with aphasia can seek treatment through speech and language therapy.