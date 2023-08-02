(WKBN) — As the last full month of summer, August features several calendar holidays that you may not be familiar with. For those looking at their fresh calendar page and wondering what some of the days inked on there are for, read below for the meaning behind each day that you may see.

Note that there is also a large collection of both daily and monthly designations, but the following are likely to appear on your calendar.

Aug. 7: Civic Holiday

Civic Holiday, also known as the August long weekend, is celebrated on the first Monday in August in many parts of Canada. The holiday takes on many different names depending on the region in which celebrators live.

While it is generally taken as an enjoyable simple day off, the observance is in honor of John Graves Simcoe, the first lieutenant governor of what was then known as Upper Canada.

The earliest references to the observance of the holiday date back to the mid-1850s.

Aug. 12: International Youth Day and World Elephant Day

This year’s International Youth Day theme is Green Skills for Youth Toward a Sustainable World. Since the General Assembly endorsed the day in 1999, it has been celebrated annually on Aug. 12. The Assembly recommended the day be observed through public information activities hosted by organizations to promote better awareness of the World Programme of Action for Youth, a program designed to support young people around the world.

World Elephant Day was launched in 2012 to bring awareness to the threat to the elephant population. It encourages people to take action to preserve the declining populations by promoting safe elephant tourism.

Aug. 15: The Assumption

The Assumption, known also as the Feast of the Assumption, is celebrated by those who practice Christianity. The day is said to mark the occasion that the Virgin Mary’s body went to heaven.

The day was declared on Nov. 1, 1950, by Pope Pius XII, and subsequently celebrated annually on Aug. 15.

Aug. 21: Yukon Discovery Day

Discovery Day marks the observation of the Aug. 16, 1896, Yukon Gold Rush in Canada. Roughly 100,000 people flocked to the site in 1896 after the discovery of gold deposits that caused a boom in population and economy for the area.

The day is celebrated annually on the third Monday in August.

Aug. 28: Bank Holiday

The Late Summer Bank Holiday is celebrated annually on the last Monday in August by several countries, including England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The holiday was designed to give workers a break between the end of summer and the Christmas season. The holiday was established in 1871 as part of the Bank Holidays Act, which includes 4-5 holidays throughout the year depending on the country.