COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night are worth an estimated $700 million, one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play was 2X.

The cash option for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $335.7 million.

The $700 million grand prize is now the fifth largest in the game’s history. However, it is less than half of the all-time Powerball record — $1.586 billion, drawn on Jan. 13, 2016, and split between three winning tickets. That jackpot also holds the world record for the highest jackpot ever.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $700 million (estimated), Oct. 26, 2022

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

According to the Powerball website, there were 1,043,427 winning tickets sold for Monday’s drawing, with each ticket worth a minimum of $4.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot – $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

One ticket sold in Texas matched all five numbers Monday, but missed the Powerball, resulting in a $1 million winner.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.