(WKBN) — While we all know about the Fourth of July, what about the other holidays that are on the calendar, such as Bastille Day or Orangemen’s Day?

Note that there is also a large collection of both daily and monthly designations, but the following are likely to appear on your calendar.

July 1: Canada Day

Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day, is celebrated annually on July 1, consisting of Canadians showing pride in their history, culture and achievements, according to the government of Canada. The holiday was first celebrated in 1868, following the Constitution Act that created Canada in 1867.

July 4: Independence Day (U.S.)

Independence Day, more commonly referred to as the Fourth of July, is a widely-celebrated U.S. holiday, marked by barbecues and firework celebrations. It celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which declared America’s independence from the British.

July 12: Battle of the Boyne / Orangemen’s Day

Orangemen’s Day, also known as The Twelfth, commemorates Protestant King William of Orange’s victory over Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne, granting Protestant groups freedom of worship. This annual Ulster Protestant holiday is celebrated with parades across Northern Ireland featuring members of the Orange Order (Orangemen) playing musical instruments, such as pipes and drums, according to The Irish Times. The celebration begins on July 11 with bonfires and fireworks. It is also celebrated in certain Canadian Provinces.

July 14: Bastille Day

Bastille Day is celebrated annually on July 14 with a mixture of solemn military parades mixed with dancing and fireworks, according to France Diplomacy. The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution, where a group of armed Parisian citizens broke into the Bastille, an ancient royal fortress, and released a handful of prisoners, marking the first victory for the people of Paris against the Old Regime.

July 18: Muharram, Islamic New Year begins at sundown

This day marks the start of Muharram, a blessed month in the Islamic calendar — known as the Hijri calendar — and the start of the Islamic New Year marked by the new crescent moon. According to Middle East Eye, Muslims mark the start of the new year with spiritual reflection, with some immersing themselves in the Quran and better connecting with their faith.

July 26: Tisha B’Av begins at sundown

Tisha B’Av, also known as the Fast of the Ninth of Av, is a day of mourning on the Jewish Calendar, commemorating the tragedies that have befallen the Jewish People in the month of Av, according to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. It marks the destruction of two Jerusalem temples, 100 years apart. The three weeks leading up to Tisha B’Av are viewed as a time of quasi-mourning, devoted to solemnity and reflection, and Erev Tisha B’Av, observers typically fast for a full day.

July 27: Ashura begins at sundown

The day of Ashura falls on the tenth day of Muharram, and is one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar, according to UK Islamic Mission. It is believed that the Prophet Musa (Moses) parted the Red Sea on this day to save his people from pursuit. Fasting begins July 27 at sundown and concludes at sundown July 28 in 2023.

July 29: Global Tiger Day

This annual day, founded in 2010, is celebrated annually to bring attention to the endangered species, according to World Wildlife Fund. Countries from around the world partake in this day by hosting events aimed at increasing knowledge about tigers and their importance in ecosystems.