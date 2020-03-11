Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein arrived at court in a wheelchair Wednesday to learn his prison sentence following the former Hollywood producer's landmark #MeToo conviction.

Weinstein faced at least five years and up to 29 years behind bars after being convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.