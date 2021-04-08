West Virginia transgender athlete bill wins Senate approval

The Senate passed the bill on an 18-15 vote

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Transgender females in West Virginia would be banned from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges under a bill that narrowly won state Senate approval Thursday.

After 90 minutes of passionate debate, the Senate passed the bill on an 18-15 vote.

It now heads back to the House of Delegates to address Senate changes with only a few days left in the regular legislative session.

Senate Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker says the Senate bill is intended for the safety and protection of biological female athletes.

Opponents have labeled it discriminatory and another reason for young people to leave the state.

