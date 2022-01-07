CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While the snow is causing complications and cancellations for some, it is allowing West Virginia’s ski resorts to do a reboot of sorts.

Snowmakers have been able to take advantage of the natural snow and the cold weather for some that is manmade.

Earlier in the week some resorts had to close on-slope operations.

“Timberline was able to reopen Tuesday, Winterplace started back up Thursday and Canaan Valley is scheduled to reopen this weekend. Oglebay Resort in Ohio county will begin to offer skiing when temperatures allow for snowmaking,” a press release said.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County was able to stay open.

The natural snowfall will also create an opportunity for cross-country skiers to get out on the trails.

“We’re so excited for ski season to be underway in West Virginia,” said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “One of the best ways to experience the winter season is a visit to one of our first-class ski resorts that offer an array of activities for beginners and families to advanced ski enthusiasts. West Virginia can’t wait to welcome travelers to our snow-capped mountains this winter.”

“When snowmaking conditions are at their best (in the low teens), over 20,000 tons of snow is being produced in West Virginia per hour, enough snow to cover 20 football fields with a foot of snow each hour,” a press release said.