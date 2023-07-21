BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Brooke County man wanted for warrants, as of July 21.

Sheriff deputies with Brooke County are searching for William “Billy” Dewall.

Dewall has multiple warrants through the Brooke County Magistrate Court for two separate motor vehicle thefts that occurred in the McKinleyville area of Brooke County, according to officials.

Dewall has also made threats toward victims and law enforcement.

Deputies believe Dewall may be in possession of a grey Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle has a large dent on the rear and silver front hubcaps.

Dewall has multiple tattoos, one is a set of red or pink lip prints on his neck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William Dewall, call 911 or contact the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office at 304-737-3660.

