Is it illegal to park facing the wrong way on a street in West Virginia? (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia license plates received an update this summer that lets drivers show just a little more state pride on their vehicles.

Standard class A motor vehicle license plate as of July 2023

According to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (WVDMV), the new plate design features a West Virginia State outline in the center, as well as a seventh digit on every plate. The addition of the beveled state outline in the center of the plate follows a pattern forged by other states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada.

According to the WVDMV, the design will be the new standard class A motor vehicle plate in West Virginia and rolled out beginning July 2023. As per the previous designs, the first digit of every plate will reflect the date that the plate was issued.

The design is able to be personalized and allows up to 8 characters to be used including spaces. The plate has a renewal fee of $51.50/year according to the WVDMV,.

To fill out an application to get the new design for yourself, click here. Anyone with questions about the changes is urged to contact Vehicle Services at the WVDMV at 304-558-3900.