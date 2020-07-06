Weekend of violence in U.S.; many victims children

Gunfire killed at least four children in Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere this long Fourth of July weekend

(CNN Newsource) – Gunfire killed at least four children in Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere this long Fourth of July weekend.

One of the victims was 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

“We’re innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm,” said Charmaine Tuner, Secoriea’s mother.

Secoriea and three other people were shot near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police last month, amid national outrage over police brutality. But Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says this is different.

“These aren’t police officers shooting people on the streets of Atlanta. These are members of the community shooting each other,” Bottoms said. “Enought is enough.”

Fatal gunshots also fired in Chicago Saturday, killing a 7-year-old girl.

“It’s a shame that kids can’t be out there playing without worrying about people shooting and doing nonsense,” said Nathan Wallace, the victim’s father.

In Washington, D.C., John Ayala, the founder of the D.C. Guardian Angels, lost his 11-year-old grandson, Davon Mcneal, Saturday when bullets were fired near the Frederick Douglass Community Center.

“He was with his mom, and when he get out to get the charger, that’s when he shot and killed,” Ayala said.

In Alabama, a 22-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge for Friday’s fatal shooting of an eight-year-old at a shopping mall just south of Birmingham.