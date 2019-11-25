Weather could ground Macy’s parade balloons

The weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Officials in New York say windy conditions are expected this week and city rules state that balloons cannot fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast for sustained winds does not meet the criteria, but the risk for wind gusts meets the 34 miles per hour mark.

The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the Cat in the Hat balloon hurt four people after being overtaken by strong winds.

There is some good news. This year’s temperature is expected to be in the mid-40s.

Officials will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether to allows the balloons to be flown.