FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Cleanup is underway after a semitrailer rolled in Fall River, Massachusetts, Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.

The truck was driving down I-79 south when it rolled, spilling its cargo of watermelons onto the northbound side of the highway.

Fall River District Fire Chief Sean Flannery said the driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Flannery said both sides of I-79 will remain partially closed throughout the night as crews clear the watermelon-logged highway.

Images captured by Nexstar’s WPRI, seen below, show pallets of watermelons spilling out of the damaged trailer and across the lanes on both sides of I-79.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is just one of the latest crashes to cause food to cover a highway.

In August, a tractor-trailer wreck sent alfredo sauce pouring across the roadway. Last month, a crash involving multiple semis caused one to lose its load of beer.