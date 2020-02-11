WATCH: West Virginia military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas

Elementary school students received a soldier surprise as one of their teachers returned home from deployment

JEFFERSON CO., W.Va. (WDVM) – A little boy in West Virginia received a special surprise Monday morning.

Students at North Jefferson Elementary School started their day by filing into the gymnasium for an assembly. They thought the assembly was to congratulate their efforts on collecting socks for veterans.

As the assembly progressed, first-grader Malachi Underwood was chosen to read a book to the school, teaching his peers about being in the military, since his mom was serving overseas.

Little did he know, his mom — who is also a Pre-K teacher at the school — was hiding behind a wall, waiting to surprise him after being deployed for a year as a sergeant in the Army Reserves.

Students and staff waved flags and sang songs when they saw Miss Underwood.

Miss Underwood said she plans on returning to work next week.