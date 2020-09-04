WATCH: Video shows workers’ reaction as earthquake hits Alabama-Florida state line

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) – A passing truck? Thunder? Someone upstairs? Those were some initial thoughts when a 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit near the Alabama-Florida state line Thursday morning.

“Standing and just chatting with my coworkers and all of a sudden, there was a quick vibration, and then I looked around and it happened again within a few seconds,” Kamal Hossain said.

The earthquake didn’t bring catastrophe so he was happy to jest, telling his coworker, “It’s probably that big guy walking around.”

Down the street at Opie’s Cafe and Coffee Shop, the quake rattled the sign above the cash register.

“All of a sudden, we feel something shaking and first we think it’s my girls upstairs because they’re bringing in delivery,” said owner Laurie Elder. “The next thing I know, I can feel it under my feet.”

More stories from WKBN.com: