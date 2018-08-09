Watch: Teen pushed from bridge, falls 60 feet into water

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jordan Holgerson, 16, is in the hospital after a friend pushed her off a Clark County bridge, sending her into the water 60 feet below. (Courtesy) (KOIN)

YACOLT, Wash. (KOIN) -- She's standing on the bridge's edge, but in the video gone viral you can clearly see 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson start to change her mind. She's about to back out.

"She said no in the video," Jordan's sister, Vanessa, said. "and then she pushed her."

Instead of safely getting off the bridge, a family friend comes up from behind and pushes an unsuspecting Jordan, sending her off the edge and 60-feet into the water below. Now, Jordan is in the hospital, recovering with five broken ribs and a collapsed lung. She could be released from the hospital in a couple of days, her family said.

Moulton Falls, despite the sign saying not to do it, is a popular place to jump. Jordan considered making the leap, but decided against it. Then, Vanessa said the friend pushed her sister.

"I think she tried to do it jokingly and didn't think what could have happened," Vanessa said. "You don't really play around at 60 feet."

Regardless, Jordan's other sister, Kaytlin, said a true friend wouldn't have done that.

"Friends don't push someone from that high," she said, "so I was pissed."

That's why Kaytlin said she confronted the girl who pushed her sister on social media, looking for an apology.

"She pretty much said that she was sorry for doing it and she wouldn't have done it if she knew the outcome of it and that she knows it was an absurd thing to do," Kaytlin said.

And an apology might not be enough, Kaytlin said.

"I think the girl that pushed her should have some sort of consequence because you won't learn your lesson if you think you can do that again and think it will be fine," Kaytlin said.

The family hopes the video will be a lesson for people to stay away from the bridge altogether.