WATCH: Sparks fly in California hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

CORONA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A California man was arrested Saturday after a hit-and-run that has to be seen to be believed. Some drivers who saw what happened recorded the scene.

The cell phone video is stunning — a minivan speeding down the 91 freeway outside of Corona, California with a motorcycle lodged in its front bumper, trailing a fiery stream of sparks.

If your jaw is on the ground, imagine being the guy who was on that bike.

“Oh, this guy did try to kill me,” Chain Arunritthirot said. “Those weren’t the words, there was a lot more foul language. I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down.”

Not much is left of his motorcycle.

Arunritthirot said he was hit from behind so suddenly that when he landed some 200 feet away in the middle of the freeway, he had no idea what happened.

It’s estimated he was going 65 mph when the minivan hit him at 70 mph and kept going.

“Those people pulled me over and were like, ‘Where’s my bike at?’ My bike was nowhere to be seen and…it was crazy.”

As he waited for help, Will Ross and Natalie Duran were following the sparking minivan, calling Highway Patrol and recording.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, where is this poor motorcyclist? What happened to him?'” Duran said.

“The best I kept trying to describe to the 911 operator was it literally looked like I witnessed something out of a movie,” Ross said. “It was shocking. I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life.”

Highway Patrol said the minivan’s driver exited at McKinley Street where the bike fell off the bumper. The driver kept going, crashing into a fence about a mile away before running away, troopers said.

Unbelievably, Arunritthirot has no broken bones or internal bleeding. He was wearing a helmet, gloves and boots. He was even able to walk when paramedics arrived.

However, Arunritthirot said his hands hurt a lot and he was screaming in the hospital.

He admitted he might still be in shock but said when he saw the video, he thought about his bike.

“My main thought is, ‘My poor bike.’ It’s never going to be OK again. I can’t fix it.”

Arunritthirot is home now and hoping to thank Duran and Ross in person, as well as the man and woman who helped him on the freeway.