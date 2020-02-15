WATCH: Shopping cart stops Georgia shoplifting suspect in his tracks

Body camera footage captured the moment a shopper shoved a cart toward the suspect, who barreled into it

PEACHTREE, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – Police got some help last month when a good Samaritan stepped in to help stop a shoplifting suspect.

Officers were chasing the suspect through a Home Depot parking lot in Peachtree, Georgia, which is a suburb of Atlanta.

Body camera footage and surveillance video captured the moment a shopper shoved a cart toward the suspect to stop him in his tracks — literally.

That gave police time to catch him and make an arrest.

The suspect wasn’t hurt but he is now facing theft and obstruction charges.

Police said they found some small stolen items on his body, along with items he dropped while running from the cops.

Police said another suspect managed to get away in a car with stolen power tools.