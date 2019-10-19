Watch: Oregon coach disarms school gunman with hug

A new video of the incident has been released, showing a coach's embrace to disarm the teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – In an incident last May, a high school student in Portland, Oregon brought a shotgun to school with the intent to kill himself.

Now, a new video has been released.

The security video from Parkrose High School shows the school’s security guard and football coach hug the gunman to disarm him.

Police said Granados-Diaz’s gun had just one round in it.

Earlier this month, now-19-year-old Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The District Attorney’s office said as part of the deal, he will receive immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment.