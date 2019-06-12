WATCH: Oklahoma woman charged with DUI crashes BMW through store

The 57-year-old was later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN Newsource) – It was an expensive day for a woman behind the wheel of an expensive car. She’s accused of smashing into a smoke shop in Oklahoma at a slow rate of speed — but it doesn’t end there.

“Like she woke up in a store in her car,” said store manager Chase Uhl.

The shocking surveillance video shows the slow-moving destruction.

The BMW slowly but surely burst through the glass doors of Ziggyz, then crashed into displays at the back of the store.

“I heard, basically, an explosion of glass,” Uhl said.

He watched the whole thing happen.

“I don’t know what to think at first, to be honest, and when I saw a BMW in the middle of the store, it was a little alarming,” Uhl said.

He rushed to the woman and said she was in a daze as though she had just woken up. In fact, that’s exactly what she told him had happened.

“She said she thinks she was asleep,” Uhl said.

She was able to get out of the car but Uhl said her face was bleeding. Even though the car was moving very slowly, the airbags deployed.

“Went through two of our cases, and smashed our back shelving and all the mirrors. Messed up the car pretty good,” he said.

Those particular shelves are a busy area of the store but, thankfully, no one was in the store at the time. No one else was hurt.

The woman, identified by police as 57-year-old Leslie Peake, was taken away in an ambulance. She was later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

“It’s pretty calm here, for the most part, except when a BMW crashes through your store,” Uhl said.

Peake has previous convictions, including at least one DUI in Oklahoma County.

Store managers insist she was not one of their customers.