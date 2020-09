Watch Live: Unrest continues for the second night following Breonna Taylor announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Unrest continues for the second night after a Kentucky grand jury announced their decision in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

All three Louisville police officers are cleared of all charges directly involved in the killing of Taylor. One of the three police officers was indicted but the indictment was for shooting his gun at Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Two Louisville police officers were shot during Wednesday night’s protests. The Louisville mayor said one officer was released and the other was recovering after surgery. Police charged 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson with shooting the officers.

More than 125 police were arrested Wednesday night, Louisville police said.

A curfew of 9 p.m. was in place Thursday evening.

NewsNation was on the scene of a peaceful Breonna Taylor memorial Thursday evening.

“I am going to pray no one gets killed or hurt. I am sorry about those officers. That is not part of what I am out here fighting for,” said Rosie Henderson. “They could have been killed. There is too much killing. We need healing and we need prayer and we need to be unified.”

Politicians called for calm across the country Thursday night after unrest spread from Kentucky to other parts of the country.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, condemned the violence. The governor said President Donald Trump called him Wednesday night to offer federal assistance with protests if needed. He said they both “agreed that at this time we have appropriate levels of law enforcement or peacekeepers there.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard Thursday in a move he said was “precautionary” and a “proactive” step in response to civil unrest across the country.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also signed an order activating 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.