WATCH: Lifeguards in California catch shark with bare hands

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNN) – Some Newport Beach, California residents experienced an up-close and personal version of the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” Friday.

A thresher shark swam into shallow water near the Balboa Pier, causing lifeguards to jump into action.

Beachgoers were told to get out of the water.

The lifeguards were able to grab the six-foot shark by the tail and pull it out of the water.

The shark had apparently been hurt and had to be euthanized.

A second shark was caught and taken out to sea.

No one was hurt.

The director of the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach said it’s not uncommon for thresher sharks to come close to shore this time of year.

