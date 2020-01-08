WATCH: Impatient customer punches teen McDonald’s worker in Wisconsin

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CNN Newsource) – Cell phone video obtained by police in Wisconsin shows the terrifying moments a McDonald’s customer lost her patience.

“She grabbed my daughter and punched her in the face, the back of the head and then slammed her to the ground,” said Rachel Howell, the victim’s mother.

Rachel is angry. She said her 17-year-old daughter, Serena, was working at the McDonald’s in Greenfield, Wisconsin on Dec. 27.

“[The customer] was getting frustrated because she was waiting so long,” Serena said.

She guessed the customer waited for about eight minutes before becoming enraged.

While Serena admitted the two exchanged some heated words, she said she never expected the woman to walk behind the counter and physically assault her.

“I was scared because it happened so quickly.”

According to the police report, the customer was getting upset because it was “taking them too long to cook the bacon.”

Police say the customer “went around the counter,” coming toward the victim.

Police say that’s when the customer hit the victim in the back of the head, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground.

“She easily could have been triggered into a seizure,” Rachel said.

She said Serena has epilepsy.

Panicked, she said she rushed to the fast-food restaurant after learning what happened.

In a statement, the franchise owner said, in part:

“The safety and security of my employees and customers is a top priority. We are working with law enforcement on this matter.”

Still, Rachel said she believes more should have been done to protect her daughter at work.

“It’s scary. She really could have hurt my daughter.”

Greenfield police said the woman left the restaurant before officers got there. The man she was with went inside and got a refund for the food they never received.

Police have not been able to find the customers involved.