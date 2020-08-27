WATCH: Hurricane Laura rips roof off of Louisiana casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) – News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area.
Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm. It has since downgraded to Category 2.
