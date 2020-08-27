WATCH: Hurricane Laura rips roof off of Louisiana casino

National and World

Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) – News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area.

Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm. It has since downgraded to Category 2.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com