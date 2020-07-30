Watch: Fire burning at Coors facility in Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the Coors facility in Golden, Colorado.

Fire officials told KDVR the flames began on a wooden deck on top of a 16-story tall section of the building.

The building where the flames are burning is just a shell, meaning it is empty inside with no production or business taking place.

The fire, which started around 11:30 a.m. was contained by 12:30 p.m. and did not spread to any other sections of the building.

Sixty firefighters from five agencies, Fairmont, Pleasantview, Golden, West Metro and Arvada, were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

