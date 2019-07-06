Watch: California earthquake strikes during newscast

National and World

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck California Friday night

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) – CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS was on the air for their 8 p.m. newscast when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck California Friday night.

The cameras and backdrop screens were shaking before the anchors went to a break and ducked under the anchor desk.

Watch the video above to see it unfold live on air.

The Friday night quake — preceded by Thursday’s 6.4-magnitude temblor in the Mojave Desert — was the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above magnitude 5.0.

Video: Water spills out of pool as 7.1 earthquake strikes California

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story