Watch: California earthquake strikes during newscast

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) – CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS was on the air for their 8 p.m. newscast when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck California Friday night.

The cameras and backdrop screens were shaking before the anchors went to a break and ducked under the anchor desk.

Watch the video above to see it unfold live on air.

The Friday night quake — preceded by Thursday’s 6.4-magnitude temblor in the Mojave Desert — was the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above magnitude 5.0.

